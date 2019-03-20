Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,740 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,987,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,570 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,414,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,733,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,685,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 951,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,548,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 411,110 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 104,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $30.20.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

