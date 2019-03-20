Vitalhub (VHI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 842,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 499,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

