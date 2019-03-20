Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Vishay Precision Group worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VPG opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

