Viomi Technology Co Ltd -‘s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 25th (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology’s (NASDAQ:VIOT) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 25th. Viomi Technology had issued 11,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $102,600,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $955.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,400,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,750,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Viomi Technology Co Ltd -‘s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 25th (NASDAQ:VIOT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/viomi-technology-co-ltd-s-lock-up-period-set-to-end-on-march-25th-nasdaqviot.html.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.