Viomi Technology Co Ltd -‘s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 25th (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology’s (NASDAQ:VIOT) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 25th. Viomi Technology had issued 11,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $102,600,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.
Viomi Technology stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.29.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,400,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,750,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.