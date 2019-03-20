Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$21.33. Approximately 3,673,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,629,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Beacon Securities increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Village Farms International (VFF) Stock Price Up 9.4%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/village-farms-international-vff-stock-price-up-9-4.html.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.