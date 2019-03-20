Village Farms International (VFF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$21.33. Approximately 3,673,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,629,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Beacon Securities increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
