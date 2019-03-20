Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $8.62 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 238,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

