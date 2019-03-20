Viewray (VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,294. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.30. Viewray has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

