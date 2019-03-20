Vice Industry Token Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDAX. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00375568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.01647832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00230534 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

