Viacom (VIAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Viacom stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Viacom has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Viacom’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,764,000 after acquiring an additional 265,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,594,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,319.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

