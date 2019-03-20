Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.65.

VRTX opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 5,624 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $248,777.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,483,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,394,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,941,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,296,000 after acquiring an additional 739,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

