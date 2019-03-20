Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $525,759.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $181.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

