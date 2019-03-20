Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alphabet by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Alphabet by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,198.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $833.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/verity-verity-llc-decreases-position-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.