Veoneer (VNE) Shares Gap Up to $24.53

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $24.53. Veoneer shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2118954 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNE. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Veoneer (VNE) Shares Gap Up to $24.53” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/veoneer-vne-shares-gap-up-to-24-53.html.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.