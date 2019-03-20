Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

VEOEY opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

