VegaWallet Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,198.00 (VGW)

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. VegaWallet Token has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $50,198.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VegaWallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003366 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VegaWallet Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00441882 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00084155 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Profile

VegaWallet Token (VGW) is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,472,679 tokens. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VegaWallet Token is VegaWallet.com

Buying and Selling VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VegaWallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VegaWallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VegaWallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VegaWallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.