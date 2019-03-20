Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Increased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7,632.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 871.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

