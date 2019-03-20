Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,362.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

