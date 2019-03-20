Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 on March 26th

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.4551 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

