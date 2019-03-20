Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,913,798 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 15th total of 10,815,477 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,943,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,323,000 after buying an additional 287,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,991,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,388,000 after purchasing an additional 503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,418,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

