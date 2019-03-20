Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Increased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $86.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

