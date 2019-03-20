Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Stake Decreased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

