Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.07

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 30921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,255,000 after acquiring an additional 437,207 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,701,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 234,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

