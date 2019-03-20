Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6862 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,815. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

