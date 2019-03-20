Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6862 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,815. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.35.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-industrials-etf-vis-announces-dividend-increase-0-69-per-share.html.
Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.