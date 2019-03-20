Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1059 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $174.26. 259,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,665. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

