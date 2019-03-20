Vanguard Group Inc Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Vanguard Group Inc cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,764,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,125,559 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vanguard Group Inc owned 6.89% of Apple worth $76,472,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

