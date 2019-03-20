Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 229,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $60.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

