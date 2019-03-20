Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

VEA opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

