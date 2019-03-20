Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,517 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,420,000 after acquiring an additional 236,358 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 5,876,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,627,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,293,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,627,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,293,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. 125,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,770. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig-stake-raised-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.