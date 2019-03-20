Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of VCR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.61. 58,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,239. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

