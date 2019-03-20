Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1464 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. 171,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,625. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $69.48 and a 52 week high of $88.35.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile
