Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/vaneck-vectors-intermediate-municipal-etf-itm-shares-sold-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0869 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.