VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

