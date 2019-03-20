VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) Holdings Lifted by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

