Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,030 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 780,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

