Valvoline (VVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 22,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $110,934. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 684,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,999,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,049,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,574,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,885,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 35.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.