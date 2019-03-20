ValuEngine Lowers Thor Industries (THO) to Strong Sell

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 757,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,820. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after buying an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,736,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,366,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

