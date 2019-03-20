ValueAct Holdings L.P. Raises Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for about 12.4% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.10% of KKR & Co Inc worth $995,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $1,027,380,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8,686.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 22,946,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,718.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483,481 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $186,289,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 48,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

