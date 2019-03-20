ValueAct Holdings L.P. Purchases 31,621 Shares of Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners comprises about 0.3% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 2.73% of Enviva Partners worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,271,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 2,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enviva Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $815.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Research analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 360.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/valueact-holdings-l-p-purchases-31621-shares-of-enviva-partners-lp-eva.html.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.