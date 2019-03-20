Vale (VALE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vale (NYSE:VALE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

