V GRP INC/SH (VGID) versus El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Critical Comparison

V GRP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:VGID) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares V GRP INC/SH and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V GRP INC/SH N/A N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo -2.06% 10.47% 6.50%

86.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for V GRP INC/SH and El Pollo LoCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V GRP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo LoCo 0 1 2 0 2.67

El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than V GRP INC/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares V GRP INC/SH and El Pollo LoCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V GRP INC/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo $435.83 million 1.17 -$8.99 million $0.74 17.57

V GRP INC/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than El Pollo LoCo.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats V GRP INC/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

V GRP INC/SH Company Profile

V Group, Inc. provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

