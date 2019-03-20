USA Technologies (USAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USAT. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Northland Securities cut USA Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on USA Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.75. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 168.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 178,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

