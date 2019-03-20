UR Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, UR has traded flat against the dollar. One UR coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. UR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UR

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall . The official website for UR is ur.technology

UR Coin Trading

UR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

