Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 41,431 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

