Univar Inc (UNVR) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Univar by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 7,728,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Univar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univar by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 310,016 shares in the last quarter.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

UNVR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 2,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

