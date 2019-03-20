UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The stock of UnitedHealth Group has performed in-line with the industry in a year's time. The company's solid balance sheet, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and discplined enterprise risk management are commendable. Increased earnings from operations are being driven by higher revenues, appropriate pricing, good medical cost management and operational efficiencies. The company also benefits from services, technology and innovations from its segment Optum. However, slowdown of growth in international operations, Commercial and Medicare,Part D stand-alone membership, increase in leverage and interest burden and medical care ratio are some headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $257.13 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock worth $7,208,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

