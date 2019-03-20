United Technologies Co. (UTX) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,614,160 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 15th total of 8,607,854 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,974,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTX opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in United Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

