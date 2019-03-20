United Services Automobile Association Sells 39,080 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,080 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Loews by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Loews by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Loews by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 361,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter L. Harris sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $39,204.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,308 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.24.

NYSE:L traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

