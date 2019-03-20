United Services Automobile Association Has $5.21 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 249.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,689,000 after acquiring an additional 812,925 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3,884.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 411,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,166,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,335,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8,272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,874 shares of company stock worth $12,139,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Has $5.21 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/united-services-automobile-association-has-5-21-million-stake-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.