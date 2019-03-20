United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) to report sales of $6.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,523,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $9,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,117,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 822,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

