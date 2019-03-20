United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $111,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock worth $439,808 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

